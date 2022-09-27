G/C to remain in jail in breakaway north Cyprus

NewsLocalG/C to remain in jail in breakaway north Cyprus

A “military court” in the breakaway northern part of Cyprus sentenced activist Andreas Soudjis to one month “in prison with the detention period being concurrent” and ending on 7 October.

Soudjis was “found guilty” because five photos of military areas were found on his phone.

Soudjis – from Turkish-held Lyssi – was arrested on 1 September when he crossed into the occupied areas. The next day he appeared in the “district court” of Trikomo for having a walkie-talkie without a permit. Then he was taken to a “military court” in Nicosia for the photos of military posts.

Last Tuesday, the Trikomo “district court” released him with a fine in case he is arrested again with a walkie-talkie without a permit.

By gavriella
