G/C, T/C organisations to hold parallel marches demanding solution, more checkpoints

This Saturday, May 27, Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot organisations will join forces to march for reunification and demand the opening of more crossing points.

Commemorating the twentieth anniversary of opening the first crossing point, the event aims to emphasise the significance of checkpoints in the daily lives of both communities while advocating for key initiatives such as:

– Opening new checkpoints

– Facilitating the procedures at crossing points

– Reunification of Cyprus within the framework of a Bizonal, Bicommunal Federal solution

Under the theme “Open New Roads – Reunite Cyprus,” participants will gather at the end of Ledra Street on opposite sides of the green line.

The parallel marches will begin at 9:45 am, following separate routes before converging in the buffer zone near Ledra Palace.