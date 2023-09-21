‘G/C state’ will never represent Turkish Cypriots, ‘foreign ministry’ says

The Turkish Cypriot people will continue to exist on the island and will never abandon their inherent rights, while the “Greek Cypriot state” will never represent the Turkish Cypriots, a statement by the ‘foreign ministry’ in the occupied north said.

The statement was written in response to President Christodoulides’ speech yesterday at the United Nations General Assembly, in which he spoke of the need for a settlement to the Cyprus issue for “all Cypriots.”

The President’s remarks were met with criticism in the occupied north, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Wednesday. The ‘foreign ministry’ argued that his words were detached from the “historical realities of the island and the current situation,” deeming them shallow, insincere, and disrespectful towards the Turkish Cypriot community.

The ‘foreign ministry’ reiterated its stance that a just, realistic, and sustainable solution in Cyprus can only be achieved through good neighbourly relations, based on the cooperation between “two separate independent states.”

“President Christodoulides’ attempt to present the Greek Cypriot community as ‘victims’ was described as part of a long-standing campaign of misinformation, distorting historical facts,” the statement said.

During his speech, Christodoulides issued a personal plea to the Turkish President to resume negotiations towards a Cyprus settlement.

However, this was criticised in the occupied north as being ignorant of the agency of Turkish Cypriots. “This approach, which avoids recognising the Turkish Cypriot side as a negotiating partner and going as far as to send a message to the Turkish President, demonstrates a significant lack of respect towards the Turkish Cypriots,” the ‘ministry’ said.

It went on to describe Christodoulides’ statement as “utter hypocrisy” and argued that his call to initiate negotiations based on the bi-zonal federal model, which had previously failed “due to the uncompromising stance of the Greek Cypriot leadership,” was unacceptable to the Turkish Cypriots.

It maintained that they would never accept a process that locks the Turkish Cypriot community at the negotiation table and provides comfort for the Greek Cypriot side to continue isolating the Turkish Cypriots.

“The Turkish Cypriot people do not have another 50 years to waste,” the statement concluded.

Read more: