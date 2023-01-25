G/C and T/C political parties say status quo in Cyprus is unacceptable

Participants in a meeting of leaders and representatives of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot political parties held on Wednesday, at Ledra Palace, highlighted that the status quo in Cyprus is getting worse, a joint communique issued after the meeting said.

Participants at the meeting expressed opinions on the topic proposed by the hosting party, Cyprus Green Party – Citizens Cooperation, which was “2023: Another year without a solution to the Cyprus problem? Risks, challenges and expectations.”

According to the joint communique read out by the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic, Martin Bezak, the delegates reviewed the current situation in Cyprus and said that the current status quo is unacceptable.

They stressed that there is an urgent need to resume negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem, as well as for the full implementation of the EU acquis communautaire all over the island.

The communique also noted that efforts to promote confidence-building measures and cooperation between Cypriots should be strengthened.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, and will be hosted by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP).

The meetings are held under the auspices of the Embassy of the Slovak Republic to Cyprus.