G/C activist released after spending five weeks in occupied north prison

Andreas Soudjis, was released from prison on Friday after having been detained in the occupied areas of Cyprus for more than five weeks.

He had been sentenced by “military court” for taking photographs of “military posts” in restricted areas.

After being released on Friday morning, Soudjis told CNA that his detention was illegal and that he had taken the pictures from the area of Varosha. He said that the pictures showed buildings and sceneries, such as a church and friend’s house.

Soudjis added that he is now prohibited from visiting the Turkish-occupied areas, but he will make an appeal against this decision.

