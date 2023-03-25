Further explosive allegations against US President’s son from Israeli energy expert arrested in Cyprus

The American lawyer of an Israeli energy expert arrested in Cyprus a month ago and whom the US wants him extradited has made further explosive allegations against Hunter Biden – the President’s son.

US media reports have the lawyer of Dr. Gal Luft – whose intelligence ties in Washington and Beijing are deep – claim that President Joe Biden’s son had an FBI mole named “One-Eye”.

And that he was the one who tipped off his Chinese business partners that they were under investigation.

Luft, the 56-year-old co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, will next appear before a Larnaca district court on April 3. He was arrested early in February at Larnaca airport on gunrunning charges just as he was preparing to board a plane to Israel.

He had immediately Twitted that he was arrested to stop him from revealing what he knows about the Biden family and FBI corruption.

And that: “I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the U.S. The US claiming I’m an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer. DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim, and Hunter Biden. Shall I name names?”

Moreover, according to Luft’s American lawyer Robert Henoch, the Israeli professor gained insight into the deals after having relationships with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners, Patrick Ho and Ye Jianming. Both of them were being investigated for money laundering.

Henoch said that Luft, through those relationships, learned that Hunter had a highly placed informant in the FBI known as “One-Eye” who was paid handsomely for providing secret or sealed law enforcement information.

A highly-divided congress is seeking to examine allegations of corruption involving Hunter Biden and his dealings with Chinese and Ukrainian nationals, including an appointment to the board of Burisma, an energy company registered in Cyprus.

US Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has reportedly confirmed to The New York Post that Henoch has been in contact with congressional investigators.