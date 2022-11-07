NewsLocalFuneral of Archbishop Chrysostomos to be held on Saturday

Funeral of Archbishop Chrysostomos to be held on Saturday

The funeral service of the late Archbishop Chrysostomos II will take place on Saturday, November 12, the Holy Synod announced on Monday.

The decision was taken during an extraordinary meeting of the Holy Synod.

The Council of Ministers will also convene today to decide on how the state will honour the Archbishop’s memory.

Archbishop of Cyprus, Chrysostomos II passed away today at the age of 81 after a long battle with cancer.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
