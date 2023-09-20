Fuel prices will hike further as Cyprus household budgets are already overburdened

As the Brent crude oil price on Tuesday exceeded $95 a barrel reaching its highest point ever the petrol station owners’ association has warned that fuel prices in Cyprus will hike further.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that the unbearable for the pocket of the consumers fuel hikes will continue for at least the next few weeks, insiders also said.

On Tuesday, 95 octane petrol prices increased by 5 cents a litre, diesel by 6 cents and heating and agricultural oil by 6.5 cents a litre.

And all this when the household budget is already burdened enough.

The average price of 95 petrol was €1.60 a litre, €1.69 for diesel and €1.21 for heating oil.

The price of agricultural oil has been set at €1.19, the average price of kerosene at €1.20 and the average price of 98 octane unleaded at €1.67.

At the same time, head of Cyprus Consumers’ Association Marios Drousiotis said that since the day the fuel subsidy was ended, petrol has gone up by 22 cents per litre.

That’s why the government has to take action to deal with the price increases and give consumers space to breathe, he added.

The fuel subsidy which they got came to an end on July 1.