NewsLocalFuel prices in Cyprus record substantial decrease

Fuel prices in Cyprus record substantial decrease

Petrol
Petrol

Just like in the rest of the world fuel prices in Cyprus also recorded a substantial decrease in recent days with the positive trend expected to continue throughout August.

In fact, compared to the prices recorded on July 12 – the highest ever in Cyprus – the reduction in the price of gasoline is 17.1 cents per liter.

And in diesel, the reduction is 10.9 cents per liter and 7.4 cents per liter in heating oil.

Gas prices worldwide have fallen but the market remains precarious and experts said it’s too early to know if the move lower will hold.

The prices recorded are the lowest since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine.

Compared to the beginning of the month, Cyprus records a decrease of 9.2 cents per liter in gasoline, 1.7 cents in diesel and 4.4 cents in heating oil.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGerman ex-chancellor Schroeder sues Bundestag to regain privileges
Next articleCoronavirus: Five deaths, 3,611 new infections between August 5-11

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros