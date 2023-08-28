Fresh riots erupt in Chloraka on Monday evening

Riots erupted in Chloraka for a second consecutive day on Monday, following a night of violence against migrants.

According to the news outlet Reporter, the new riots started after a peaceful sit-down by migrants and third-country nationals who gathered in Chloraka to protest the violence and anti-immigrant sentiment in the area.

Reporter writes that a group of what seems to be Greek Cypriots gathered to hold a counter-protest on Monday evening.

In videos posted by the news outlet, people are seen apparently approaching the area where the migrant protesters are, shouting “Out, out” while holding sticks and crowbars.

Police intervened using tear gas to disperse the riot.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Sunday evening, Greek Cypriots attacked migrants and migrant-owned properties after an “anti-ghettoisation” protest in Chloraka.

So far, police have arrested four individuals in connection with the violence.

Read more: