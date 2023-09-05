French-Israeli diamond tycoon arrested in Cyprus over corruption conviction

French-Israeli mining tycoon Beny Steinmetz was arrested in Cyprus on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by Romania for a corruption conviction.

Steinmetz who lives in Israel was detained when he arrived at Larnaca airport last Thursday, according to Times of Israel.

The following day a court extended his remand and declined to release him with restrictions, it also said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry is aware of the situation, according to Hebrew-language media reports.

Romania convicted Steinmetz in absentia for real estate fraud and in December 2020 sentenced him to five years in prison.

The Romanians then issued a European arrest warrant against the businessman. In March 2022 Greece rejected the arrest order. Italy has also previously ruled against carrying it out.

A statement on behalf of Steinmetz said authorities in those two countries rejected the warrant “in view of the violation of his right to a fair trial — as well as the real risk of him being subjected to discriminatory, inhumane and humiliating treatment if he is extradited.”

The statement also noted that Interpol had canceled its own “red notice” to detain Steinmetz, effectively canceling the Romanian arrest warrant.

The Romanian affair concerns a real estate project Steinmetz was involved in during 2006-2008.

After the fall of the communist regime in Romania in 1989, the government allowed the restoration of private land to those who had lost it in the 1940s when the communists took over.

Steinmetz was a partner and adviser to a body that held shares in a company that purchased the rights to land owned by a Romanian royal prince. That body was eventually accused of fraud.