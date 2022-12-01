Frenaros residents object to installation of more photovoltaic parks in the area

Frenaros residents are up in arms over the possible granting of yet another license for a large photovoltaic park to be installed within the community’s state land, Philenews reports.

Community leader Michalis Hatziyiorkas said a specific private company has recently asked the Council’s position on their intention to secure 12 permits.

This is for the installation of photovoltaics of a capacity of 45MW in three locations with a total area of ​​700,000 sq. metres.

“This has upset both the Community Council and residents because this is a huge park that corresponds to 25% of all state land in Frenaros,” Hadjiyiorkas also said.

“The investment is estimated to cost more than 50 million euros…they cannot talk about green energy and then destroy the flora and fauna of the community,” he added.

He also said that they are going to immediately inform the specific company and consider strong action to be taken if their decision is ignored.

He then clarified that the Famagusta district’s community is not opposed to the installation of photovoltaic parks but reminded that they had already given permission for two.