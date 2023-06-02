Freedom of assembly is constitutional right, Cyprus Bar president says

The freedom of assembly is a constitutionally protected right that should only be restricted in cases where it may lead to unrest, president of the Cyprus Bar Christos Clerides told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Clerides was asked to comment on a letter from a Ukrainian-Cypriot friendship group requesting the prohibition of pro-Russian events in Cyprus, which was sent to President Christodoulides.

Clerides emphasised that both the Constitution of Cyprus and the European Human Rights Convention make it challenging to accept exceptions to the protected right of assembly since doing so could potentially violate individual rights.

He explained that cases, where this right is prohibited, are rare because it is considered one of the fundamental rights upheld by democracy and is closely tied to freedom of speech.

Clerides stressed that states that are signatories to the European Human Rights Convention are generally hesitant to restrict the right of assembly. However, in cases where gatherings are deemed to have the intention of causing unrest, such as through hate speech, the government may impose certain restrictions.

Each event should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and gatherings cannot be universally prohibited merely based on their association with Russia or Putin, he said.