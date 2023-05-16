Free non-prescription medicines outside Gesy for low-income pensioners

Free non-prescription medicines not included in the island’s general health scheme (Gesy) for low-income pensioner is the plan of the new government, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The announcement was made last Saturday by President Nikos Christodoulides at a scientific health conference in Nicosia.

“Within the framework of a targeted social policy, the government is considering a plan to provide free non-prescription drugs to low pensioners. Medicines which are not covered by the Gesy,” the President said.

“This is part of a targeted social policy,” he added.

Low-income pensioners, as beneficiaries of public sector care, received free of charge these medicines before the general health scheme was implemented in Cyprus.

However, these medicines are now not covered by the system and they are obliged to obtain them by paying out of their own pockets.

The free medicines request was submitted jointly by the Association of Cypriot Pensioners and organized patients just as the Christodoulides administration took over back in March.