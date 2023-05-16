NewsLocalFree non-prescription medicines outside Gesy for low-income pensioners

Free non-prescription medicines outside Gesy for low-income pensioners

Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceuticals

Free non-prescription medicines not included in the island’s general health scheme (Gesy) for low-income pensioner is the plan of the new government, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The announcement was made last Saturday by President Nikos Christodoulides at a scientific health conference in Nicosia.

“Within the framework of a targeted social policy, the government is considering a plan to provide free non-prescription drugs to low pensioners. Medicines which are not covered by the Gesy,” the President said.

“This is part of a targeted social policy,” he added.

Low-income pensioners, as beneficiaries of public sector care, received free of charge these medicines before the general health scheme was implemented in Cyprus.

However, these medicines are now not covered by the system and they are obliged to obtain them by paying out of their own pockets.

The free medicines request was submitted jointly by the Association of Cypriot Pensioners and organized patients just as the Christodoulides administration took over back in March.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
SBA Police Cycle Challenge raises €30,000 for charities
Next article
Flight diverted back to Larnaca after passenger dies aboard

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros