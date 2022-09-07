Free intensive Greek lessons for Ukrainian refugees

The Education Ministry will provide free Greek-language lessons for Ukrainian refugees, it said in an announcement on Wednesday.
The lessons will take place in the following State Institutes of Further Education (SI):
- Nicosia: SI of Aglandjia (Gymnasium of Aglandjia, Tel.: 22305215)
- Limassol: SI Limassol (Laniteion Lyceum, Tel.: 25305245)
- Larnaca: SI Larnaca (Pan-Cypriot Lyceum, Tel.: 24304164)
- Paphos: SI Paphos (Lyceum A’ Makarios, Tel.: 26306284)
- Famagusta: SI Paralimni (Paralimni Lyceum, Tel.: 23820978)
There will be separate classes for adults and children, provided the minimum number of participants is met.
The classes will take place in the afternoon, twice a week.
Any persons interested can visit the aforementioned SIs between 12 and 23 September from 14.30 until 18.30 to register.
On registration they must carry official identification confirming their refugee status.