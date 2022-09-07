NewsLocalFree intensive Greek lessons for Ukrainian refugees

Free intensive Greek lessons for Ukrainian refugees

MoE:

The Education Ministry will provide free Greek-language lessons for Ukrainian refugees, it said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The lessons will take place in the following State Institutes of Further Education (SI):

  • Nicosia: SI of Aglandjia (Gymnasium of Aglandjia, Tel.: 22305215)
  • Limassol: SI Limassol (Laniteion Lyceum, Tel.: 25305245)
  • Larnaca: SI Larnaca (Pan-Cypriot Lyceum, Tel.: 24304164)
  • Paphos: SI Paphos (Lyceum A’ Makarios, Tel.: 26306284)
  • Famagusta: SI Paralimni (Paralimni Lyceum, Tel.: 23820978)

There will be separate classes for adults and children, provided the minimum number of participants is met.

The classes will take place in the afternoon, twice a week.

Any persons interested can visit the aforementioned SIs between 12 and 23 September from 14.30 until 18.30 to register.

On registration they must carry official identification confirming their refugee status.

By gavriella
Previous articleTastes of Cyprus. “Kali Eftixia” Tavern in Agios Theodoros
Next articleRoads in Nicosia to close due to works

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros