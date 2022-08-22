Fraud through emails and mobile messages

The Cyprus Post informs the public that messages that have been send through mobile text messages for tax payment to the Cyprus Post, are fake.
The Cyprus Post has no involvement and urges the public to ignore such text messages.
(PIO)
The Cyprus Post informs the public that messages that have been send through mobile text messages for tax payment to the Cyprus Post, are fake.
The Cyprus Post has no involvement and urges the public to ignore such text messages.
(PIO)
Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day