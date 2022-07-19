Four Turkish ships in occupied Famagusta, Kyrenia ports to mark Cyprus’ dark anniversary

A total of four ships of the Turkish Navy will be in the occupied ports of Famagusta and Kyrenia as of Tuesday evening as part of “celebrations” for the July 20, 1974 invasion of Turkey in Cyprus.

But – unlike other years – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not visit the divided island’s occupied territories for the dark anniversary. Turkish press reports said Erdogan seems to have chosen to keep a low tone on the Cyprus issue this year.

Specifically, the Turkish Cypriot newspaper “Halkin Sesi” has reported that the frigate TCG Giresun and the submarine TCG BURAKREİS will be in the port of occupied Kyrenia.

And in the port of occupied Famagusta the ships TCG BAYRAKTAR and TCG SOKULLU MEHMET PAŞA of the Naval War School of the University of the Ministry of Defense of Turkey will be anchored till the 23rd.

In the breakaway northern part of Cyprus, Bayrak has announced that the ‘celebrations’ will begin at noon on July 19 with a speech aired by the radio station by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

Just like every year, the dark anniversary’s highlight in the north will be the military parade on Dr Fazil Kuciuk Avenue in Turkish-held Nicosia.

Ankara still maintains troops in the northern part of EU-member Cyprus in full violation of international law and order.