Four new fixed traffic cameras in Limassol went in operation on Monday

An additional four traffic cameras on Monday went in operation in coastal Limassol within efforts by the state to make roads less dangerous.

Traffic Police said the new fixed cameras are at the intersection of Makarios Avenue with Despinas and Nikos Pattichis and Archbishop Leontiou A.

Fixed cameras are already operational in the Limassol district – monitoring the intersection of Archbishop Makarios III Avenue with Agias Zonis.

At the same time, there are operational fixed cameras In the Nicosia district as well.

These monitor the following intersections: Griva Digeni with Demosthenis Severis, Limassol with Armenias, Prodomou with Griva Digeni,
Arch. Makarios III – Spyros Kyprianou – Digenis Akritas and
– Strovolos with Mahairas Street in Strovolos.

Furthermore, 20 mobile cameras are in operation daily all across the island.

Police have sent the message that the main objective is always to reduce serious and fatal road accidents. As well as to promote proper road awareness in the country.

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
