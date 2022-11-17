Four medical centres providing rehabilitation services could soon join Gesy

The Health Insurance Organisation on Thursday began negotiations with four medical centres providing rehabilitation services aiming towards their participation in the island’s General Healthcare System (Gesy).

The goal is for them to join Gesy by January 1, 2023, Philenews also reports.

Insiders said the initial stage will see rehabilitation services provided to most serious cases, specifically to neurological ones such as people suffering strokes, cerebral hemorrhage, cardio-cerebral injuries, nerve injuries, nervous system tumors and neurodegenerative diseases.

Rehabilitation services for post-traumatic patients, that is amputees, paraplegics and quadriplegics will also be included.

Rehabilitation services for less serious cases will be provided from Gesy-affiliated centres in the second phase.