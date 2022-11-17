NewsLocalFour medical centres providing rehabilitation services could soon join Gesy

Four medical centres providing rehabilitation services could soon join Gesy

Rehabilitation
Rehabilitation

The Health Insurance Organisation on Thursday began negotiations with four medical centres providing rehabilitation services aiming towards their participation in the island’s General Healthcare System (Gesy).

The goal is for them to join Gesy by January 1, 2023, Philenews also reports.

Insiders said the initial stage will see rehabilitation services provided to most serious cases, specifically to neurological ones such as people suffering strokes, cerebral hemorrhage, cardio-cerebral injuries, nerve injuries, nervous system tumors and neurodegenerative diseases.

Rehabilitation services for post-traumatic patients, that is amputees, paraplegics and quadriplegics will also be included.

Rehabilitation services for less serious cases will be provided from Gesy-affiliated centres in the second phase.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
SBA Detective Constable honoured by President for fight against blood disease
Next article
UK Cypriots protest UDI outside Turkish Embassy in London (photos)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros