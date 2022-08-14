Four kgs of cannabis and cocaine found in youth’s car and Larnaca home

Four kilograms of cannabis were confiscated by the Larnaca anti-drug squad late yesterday afternoon following a routine check of a vehicle driven by a 23 year old.

Authorities found the cannabis in four packages inside the car and near it.

A plastic can containing four grams of cannabis was also discovered. The man was remanded in custody in connection with the case.

In a separate incident and following a search of a 26 year old man’s house in Larnaca, the anti-drug squad found 80 grams of cocaine, 160 grams of cannabis, almost 37 thousand in cash, a firearm and four scales.

The man was remanded in custody, with the anti-drug squad investigating both cases.