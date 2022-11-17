Four injured in Paphos traffic accident; one tests positive for COVID-19

Four people were injured in a collision on Wednesday night, near Pafiako Stadium.

Two of the passengers were hospitalised at the Paphos General Hospital, one was discharged after receiving treatment, while a fourth tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to a special wing in Limassol Hospital.

The accident occurred when a car driven by a 21-year-old reached the traffic lights of the southern bypass near Pafiako Stadium and turned right towards Giannou Kranidioti Street. Under conditions that are being investigated, the car collided with a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old.

Both cars sustained damages.