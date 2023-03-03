Four deaths from Covid-19 in past week, 1,592 new cases recorded

Health authorities on Friday announced the weekly coronavirus state of play in Cyprus saying the death toll had totaled 25 but actually only four were recorded in the past seven days.

And that the remaining 21 were recorded in 2021 but were not promptly registered at the time, Philenews also reports.

Moreover, another 1,592 new cases of the virus were reported between February 24 and March 2.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic to 1,330.

The latest four fatalities are two men aged 73 and 79, as well as two women aged 79 and 81.

As for the total tests carried out the past week these totaled 52,818, giving a positivity rate of 3.01 per cent.