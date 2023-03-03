NewsLocalFour deaths from Covid-19 in past week, 1,592 new cases recorded

Four deaths from Covid-19 in past week, 1,592 new cases recorded

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Health authorities on Friday announced the weekly coronavirus state of play in Cyprus saying the death toll had totaled 25 but actually only four were recorded in the past seven days.

And that the remaining 21 were recorded in 2021 but were not promptly registered at the time, Philenews also reports.

Moreover, another 1,592 new cases of the virus were reported between February 24 and March 2.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic to 1,330.

The latest four fatalities are two men aged 73 and 79, as well as two women aged 79 and 81.

As for the total tests carried out the past week these totaled 52,818, giving a positivity rate of 3.01 per cent.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Belarus court jails Nobel Peace Prize winner Bialiatski for 10 years
Next article
European Statistical System peer review visit to Cyprus from Monday till Friday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros