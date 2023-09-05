Foster father to stand trial for allegedly molesting 14-year-old daughter

A 14-year-old girl had been allegedly molested for almost a year by her 49-year-old foster father who will stand trial before Limassol Assize Court in mid-October.
Her foster mother filed a report to police last week after the teenager finally broke her silence and disclosed her year-long nightmare.
Insiders also told Philenews the 49-year-old man’s remand order expired on Monday but was presented again before a district court which renewed it.
Behind a closed-door procedure, the case was also referred for trial, to start in mid-October, before the coastal city’s Assize Court.
The defendant’s lawyer did not object to his client’s extended detention.
The indictment includes offences of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual exploitation as well as that of rape.
The teenager had been given to foster care in the last two to three years.