Foster father to stand trial for allegedly molesting 14-year-old daughter

A 14-year-old girl had been allegedly molested for almost a year by her 49-year-old foster father who will stand trial before Limassol Assize Court in mid-October.

Her foster mother filed a report to police last week after the teenager finally broke her silence and disclosed her year-long nightmare.

Insiders also told Philenews the 49-year-old man’s remand order expired on Monday but was presented again before a district court which renewed it.

Behind a closed-door procedure, the case was also referred for trial, to start in mid-October, before the coastal city’s Assize Court.

The defendant’s lawyer did not object to his client’s extended detention.

The indictment includes offences of sexual abuse of a minor, sexual exploitation as well as that of rape.

The teenager had been given to foster care in the last two to three years.

By Annie Charalambous
