Larnaca District Court handed a 12-month suspended sentence to Chrysostomos, the former bishop of Kition after he was found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 1981.

The decision was met with outcry by protesters who gathered outside the courtroom, chanting “rapist, how many women have you assaulted?” and “filthy rapist.”

The presiding judge said he considered multiple factors when delivering the sentence, such as Chrysostomos’ advanced age (85), his health problems, and the substantial amount of time that has passed since the assault.

The plaintiff, who is now 58 years old, said that she started visiting the Kiti bishopric after her father died to receive an allowance for orphans.

On her fifth visit there, the convicted former bishop sat next to her on a sofa and began touching her hands inappropriately.

“He pushed me and I fell. Then he lay on top of me and pushed his lips against mine. I started screaming hysterically ‘let me go, let me go.’ Then he put his hand on his mouth signalling me to remain silent, and grabbed my leg, to prevent me from kicking,” she said.

Then, as the woman told court, Chrysostomos let her go, telling her that what had happened “should stay between us.”

“I didn’t even know how to kiss. I had no experience until then. I was a baby. I felt like throwing up. I felt that it was not just Chrystostomos who pushed his body on top of me, but the whole bishopric,” she said.

In statements to Active Radio after the court proceedings, the woman said she expects the Holy Synod to punish Chrysostomos.

“I don’t know if they will dethrone him; they know their job, and I won’t tell them what to do. The former Archbishop knew and did nothing,” she stressed.

“Everyone knew; it’s impossible that they heard nothing,” she added.

In her harrowing statement, the woman also mentioned that when her family tried to report the former bishop, they were told, “Keep your mouth shut; you’ll tarnish the girl’s reputation.”

“However, I didn’t back down because I always fight for my rights. Justice has been served for me, even if it took 30 years.”

At the same time, she stated that throughout this whole time, the disgraced bishop didn’t approach her but tried to influence witnesses.

“He still hasn’t shown remorse, hasn’t asked for forgiveness. He refuses to understand what is happening.”

Her message to all women who have found themselves in similar situations is that “we must speak up, condemn these things, and the state has a duty to stand by the victims.”

At least eight more women have come forward accusing the former bishop of assault.

Read more: