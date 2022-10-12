Former Kition Bishop called to answer to charges of indecent assault

Following testimony, the Larnaca District Court seems to have a case against the former Bishop of Kition, who is facing charges of indecent assault against a 16-year-old in 1981, Phileleftheros wrote on Wednesday.

The 84-year-old former Bishop was called on today to answer to the charges against him and on October 24 he will testify under oath as a defendant.

Defence lawyer Michael Pikis said his client intends to testify under oath and to be cross-examined by the prosecution, and then his defence witnesses will take the stand.

Today’s trial was concluded with a statement by police officer Olga Isaia who took the plaintiff’s testimony in March 2021.

The former bishop had been acquitted of rape charges first brought against him in 2021. His legal team had previously argued that the Bishop did not have the mental capacity to follow the trial. The argument was rejected by Court.