Former Kiti Bishop pleads not guilty to indecent assault charges

Former Kiti Bishop Chrysostomos on Monday testified before the Larnaca District Court regarding the ongoing case against him for the indecent assault of a teenage girl.

The alleged offense was committed in 1981 when the woman was just 16.

From the witness stand, the 84-year-old former bishop read a long written statement, saying that both the plaintiff and the witnesses, who testified in her favor, were lying.

As he said, “I categorically refuse everything that was falsely heard in Court, that I indecently assaulted her or that I met her. I have never met her and there have been no indecent phone calls between me and the plaintiff’s sister, following the alleged assault. This is a figment of a morbid imagination and perjury.”

A large part of the former Bishop’s testimony focused on the decoration of his office.

The plaintiff had testified that he had assaulted her on a burgundy couch and that his office would automatically lock when pressing a button.

The elderly cleric presented a series of photos showing that at the time, the couch in his office was beige. Witnesses also testified that there was no automatic locking system.

After his testimony, his defence attorney asked to submit the photos as evidence to the Court but the prosecution’s representative requested copies to decide whether to object to their submission.

So the case was suspended and will continue on November 2.

In the previous hearing, the prosecution had summarised their case and the Court had called the elderly bishop for an apology, judging that the testimony pointed to a prima facie case against him.