Former Apoel defender Chris Bart-Williams dies at 49

English coach and former professional footballer Chris Bart-Williams died on Monday, July 24, aged 49.

The Sierra-Leone-born defender had spent a year in Cyprus, playing for Apoel during the 2004-2005 season under the guidance of Ivan Jovanovic.

Previously, he plied his trade in England, most notably for Nottingham Forest, where he played for seven years and Sheffield Wednesday.

Bart-Williams began his career as a trainee at Leyton Orient, made more than 150 appearances for Wednesday and went on to play in the 1993 FA Cup final and replay, the same year the team also reached the League Cup final.

After England, he joined Apoel, before finishing his career one year later in Malta.

He then embarked on a coaching career in the United States, initially working in women’s college football.