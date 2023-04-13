Forestry Department’s four leased aerial firefighting aircraft at its disposal as of May 1

The Forestry Department will have four leased aerial firefighting aircraft at its disposal much earlier this year provided these get the green light from the relevant inspection committee.

The committee has been recently appointed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Last year, the aerial fire-fighting means arrived around the end of May but this year they will be available on May 1 so as to ensure sufficiency from the very start of the fire-prone season.

Head of the Forestry Department, Haralambos Alexandrou, has said two leased helicopters and two aircraft are on their way to Cyprus to strengthen the fleet.

Together with those already available now the number of aircraft will be eight, the same as last year. At the moment one small fire-fighting aircraft is de-commissioned for repair.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s six-member committee is tasked with examining whether these aerial means meet all technical specifications.

Both their accompanying documents and their specifications will be examined to ascertain whether they comply with those provided for in the contract of hire.

Based on drafted plans for the purchase of aerial firefighting equipment, the country should be all set – including resources and personnel – by 2025, Alexandrou also said.