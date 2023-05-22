Forestry Department warns of increased risk for fire

The Department of Forests announced on Monday that there is an increased risk of fires due to strong winds.

“The risk of forest fires is increased due to the very strong winds of up to 7 Beaufort today,” the department said in a press release. “In the event of a fire, it will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to fight the fire if it is not extinguished in the initial stages,” it stressed.

The public should be very cautious and avoid actions and activities that could cause a fire,” the press release says. Among other things, it points out that it is forbidden to burn grass, branches or rubbish, or to throw away cigarette butts. Lighting fires to prepare or heat food is only allowed in the barbecue areas of the picnic sites, and preventive measures should be taken to avoid starting fires with the exhaust fumes from various electrical generators or water pumps in the countryside.

Furthermore, it is forbidden to light a fire without a permit within the State Forests or within a distance of 2 km from their borders, and it constitutes an offence punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to 50,000.00 euros, or both penalties together, according to the law.

The public is urged to immediately inform the nearest Forestry Station or call 1407 or 112 (Fire Service) in the event of smoke or fire in or near a forest.