NewsLocalForestry Department to use drones

Forestry Department to use drones

Climate-change activists' plan to disrupt Heathrow with drones frustrated

Within the framework of implementing investment action C2.119: Protection of Forests from Fires, included in the Resilience and Recovery Plan, the Forestry Department has made an agreement with CARE C Center of Excellence for the provision of services by drones during the 2022-2025 period.

The use of drones is expected to greatly contribute to the reinforcement of the current system of managing forest fires used by the Forestry Department. The use will be made on the basis of scheduled or extraordinary flights in all forest areas aiming to spot fires in time.

By gavriella
Previous articleMexico steps up efforts to rescue trapped miners
Next articleBuggy fell into precipice in Cape Greco area

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros