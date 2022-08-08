Forestry Department to use drones

Within the framework of implementing investment action C2.119: Protection of Forests from Fires, included in the Resilience and Recovery Plan, the Forestry Department has made an agreement with CARE C Center of Excellence for the provision of services by drones during the 2022-2025 period.

The use of drones is expected to greatly contribute to the reinforcement of the current system of managing forest fires used by the Forestry Department. The use will be made on the basis of scheduled or extraordinary flights in all forest areas aiming to spot fires in time.