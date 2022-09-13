Forestry Department to increase use of drones

The Forestry Department is planning to increase the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in managing forest fires.

In August, the Forestry Department signed an agreement for the provision of drones.

Charalambos Alexandrou, Director of the Forestry Department, said that within the framework of implementing investment action C2.119: Protection of Forests from Fires, included in the Resilience and Recovery Plan, the Forestry Department has made an agreement with CARE C Center of Excellence for the provision of services by drones.

The drones will be used to spot fires earlier.