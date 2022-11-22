Forestry Department to give away 100,000 saplings

The Forestry Department will be giving away a total of 100,000 saplings to citizens, the Cabinet said on Tuesday.

Eligible entities that can apply to receive saplings are private citizens, government and local authorities such as municipalities and local communities, school units, ministries, the National Guard, police, hospitals, churches and monasteries, as well as organisations and citizen’s initiatives.

The saplings will be given away during “Tree Week” (November 26 – December 4).

More details will be provided by the Forestry Department in the coming days.

