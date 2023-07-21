Forestry Department expresses concern over recent fires

The Department of Forests has expressed concern regarding the outbreak of six fires in the last few hours, noting the risk of forest fires remains at a critical level for the eighth consecutive day.

The Department calls for heightened caution, advising people to refrain entirely from engaging in activities that could potentially lead to fires, such as using heat, spark, or flame-producing tools or agricultural machinery, including emery, oxygen welding, and electric welding.

Particular attention should be given to preventive measures to avoid fire outbreaks resulting from the use of electric generators or water pumps in rural areas, as highlighted by the Department.

Notably, the burning of shrubs, grass, and branches is strictly prohibited, and lighting fires anywhere in rural regions, except within designated areas at organized camping/picnic sites for food preparation, is strictly forbidden.

The Department underscores that obtaining a permit is a prerequisite for lighting fires and any violation of this requirement will be considered an offense. According to the Forestry Law of 2012, such violations may lead to imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000.00, or both penalties.