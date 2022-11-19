Forestry department Christmas tree sale starts November 29

As part of its efforts to combat illegal logging of trees for Christmas decoration, providing people with a cheaper alternative and securing that the cutting of trees is not actually harmful to the environment, but part of the annual control of tree population, the Forestry Department will open sales points across Cyprus starting Tuesday November 29, through to December 16.
|
Sale point
|
Contact No
|Athalassa Forest Station
|
22403749
|Larnaca Forest Station
|
24818108
|Dhekeleia Forest Station
|
24723432
|Fasouri Forest Station
|
25952120
|Limassol Forest Station
|
25872306
|Pafos/Yeroskipou Forest Station
|
26306266
|Yialias Forest Station
|
26812730
|Panayia Forest Station
|
26817416
|Platania Forest Station
|
22608512
Christmas tree sales areas will be open on weekdays between 08.00-14.30.
The Forestry Department clarifies that the trees on offer have been cut as part of the forest thinning process in an organised manner and with the purpose of further developing forested areas and reducing competition between trees.
Logging, possession and transport of living Christmas trees without relevant approval from the forestry department, carries a fine of 5 thousand euro, a 12 month prison term or both sentences concurrently.
People are encourage to secure the necessary approval before logging or transporting trees and have them available for Forestry Department checks.