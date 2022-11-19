NewsLocalForestry department Christmas tree sale starts November 29

Forestry department Christmas tree sale starts November 29

Fir trees, grown to be sold as Christmas trees, at a farm in the village of Taxiarchis, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the region of Chalkidiki, Greece, November 29, 2020. Picture taken November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

 

As part of its efforts to combat illegal logging of trees for Christmas decoration, providing people with a cheaper alternative and securing that the cutting of trees is not actually harmful to the environment, but part of the annual control of tree population, the Forestry Department will open sales points across Cyprus starting Tuesday November 29, through to December 16.

Sale point

Contact No
Athalassa Forest Station

22403749
Larnaca Forest Station

24818108
Dhekeleia Forest Station

24723432
Fasouri Forest Station

25952120
Limassol Forest Station

25872306
Pafos/Yeroskipou Forest Station

26306266
Yialias Forest Station

26812730
Panayia Forest Station

26817416
Platania Forest Station

22608512

 

Christmas tree sales areas will be open on weekdays between 08.00-14.30.

The Forestry Department clarifies that the trees on offer have been cut as part of the forest thinning process in an organised manner and with the purpose of further developing forested areas and reducing competition between trees.

Logging, possession and transport of living Christmas trees without relevant approval from the forestry department, carries a fine of 5 thousand euro, a 12 month prison term or both sentences concurrently.

People are encourage to secure the necessary approval before logging or transporting trees and have them available for Forestry Department checks.

By Constantinos Tsintas
