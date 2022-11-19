Forestry department Christmas tree sale starts November 29

As part of its efforts to combat illegal logging of trees for Christmas decoration, providing people with a cheaper alternative and securing that the cutting of trees is not actually harmful to the environment, but part of the annual control of tree population, the Forestry Department will open sales points across Cyprus starting Tuesday November 29, through to December 16.

Sale point Contact No Athalassa Forest Station 22403749 Larnaca Forest Station 24818108 Dhekeleia Forest Station 24723432 Fasouri Forest Station 25952120 Limassol Forest Station 25872306 Pafos/Yeroskipou Forest Station 26306266 Yialias Forest Station 26812730 Panayia Forest Station 26817416 Platania Forest Station 22608512

Christmas tree sales areas will be open on weekdays between 08.00-14.30.

The Forestry Department clarifies that the trees on offer have been cut as part of the forest thinning process in an organised manner and with the purpose of further developing forested areas and reducing competition between trees.

Logging, possession and transport of living Christmas trees without relevant approval from the forestry department, carries a fine of 5 thousand euro, a 12 month prison term or both sentences concurrently.

People are encourage to secure the necessary approval before logging or transporting trees and have them available for Forestry Department checks.