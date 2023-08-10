Forestry Department appeals to people to avoid actions that can cause fire

The Forestry Department is ready to welcome the public that will visit the forests, on the occasion of the August 15 holiday.

At the same time, it assures that it will do whatever is necessary to ensure that the people will enjoy the environment and will have a beautiful and carefree time.

However, the Department also appeals to the public to protect the environment and not to leave litter lying around when they leave.

It also stresses that the repeated devastating fires of recent days should be a source of concern and an example for the public to be particularly careful during their outings, avoiding actions and activities that are likely to cause a fire.

To this end, close cooperation with the staff of the Forestry Department and other services, especially the Police, is required.

It is particularly stressed that it is strictly prohibited to light fires in the forest and rural areas and that this action constitutes an offense which, according to the Forestry Law, is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000.00 or both.