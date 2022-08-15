NewsLocalForest fire red alert as temperatures set to rise

Forest fire red alert as temperatures set to rise

Forest Fire In Leiria
Forest Fire In Leiria

 

The Forestry Department has issued an appeal to the public to be vigilant and act responsibly when in rural areas, as well as notifying authorities when they see smoke.

The appeal was launched in light of today’s religious holiday, with thousands flocking to mountain resorts, but also the rest of the week, set to turn hotter.

The public are advised to avoid any action or activity that might lead to a fire and work closely with officials from the forestry department and other relevant services.

It is further reminded that lighting a fire without permission inside state forested area or at a distance of at least two kilometers, as well as rural areas, constitutes a criminal offence liable to a 10 year imprisonment, a 50 thousand euro fine, or both, in accordance to the relevant Forests Law of 2012.

The Rural Fire Prevention law calls for 5 years imprisonment, a 20 thousand euro fine or both sentences.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleInvestigation following girl’s death at Pafos hotel swimming pool

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros