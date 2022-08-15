Forest fire red alert as temperatures set to rise

The Forestry Department has issued an appeal to the public to be vigilant and act responsibly when in rural areas, as well as notifying authorities when they see smoke.

The appeal was launched in light of today’s religious holiday, with thousands flocking to mountain resorts, but also the rest of the week, set to turn hotter.

The public are advised to avoid any action or activity that might lead to a fire and work closely with officials from the forestry department and other relevant services.

It is further reminded that lighting a fire without permission inside state forested area or at a distance of at least two kilometers, as well as rural areas, constitutes a criminal offence liable to a 10 year imprisonment, a 50 thousand euro fine, or both, in accordance to the relevant Forests Law of 2012.

The Rural Fire Prevention law calls for 5 years imprisonment, a 20 thousand euro fine or both sentences.