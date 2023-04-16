Foreign Ministry issues Travel Advice for Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus taking into consideration the security situation in Sudan advises Cypriot citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

Cypriot citizens in Sudan are advised to follow closely developments and information from the international and local media, avoid unnecessary movements and apply maximum security measures. Cypriot citizens are also advised to register if they wish to do so to the online registration platform for Cypriots abroad https://www.connect2cy.gov.cy/

Contact Details:

In case of emergency Cypriot citizens are requested to contact the:

Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Cairo

Tel: +202 27377012, +202 27377013, +202 27377014 Office hours Sunday-Thursday (08:00-15:30) Mob: +20 101 6670101 Non-Working hours

Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Cyprus in Khartoum

Tel: + 249 183 794445, + 249 912 303603

Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Consular Affairs Department:

Tel: +357 22 651113 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Crisis Management Department:

Tel: +357 22 801000, +357 22651295 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday)

Mob: +357 97 775998 Non-Working hours