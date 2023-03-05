Foreign men try to rob woman in the center of Nicosia

An attempted robbery took place on Sunday afternoon in the center of Nicosia, specifically in the area of the old GSP.

According to the Police, at around 12.00 noon, two foreign men allegedly approached a woman on foot and after pulling out a knife, tried to rob her.

Citizens at the scene alerted the police to the incident.

Members of the police immediately rushed to the scene and after spotting the two perpetrators at a short distance, they arrested them.

The case is being investigated by the Nicosia CID.