Foreign leaders congratulate President-elect Christodoulides

Foreign leaders and other officials congratulated Cyprus’ President-elect Nikos Christodoulides, following his victory in the second round of the presidential elections on Sunday.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola both congratulated Christodoulides.

🇨🇾 Congratulations @Christodulides on your election as President of the Republic of Cyprus. Looking forward to working with you. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 12, 2023

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou also sent congratulatory messages, along with the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias and former President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

The British and Israeli ambassadors in Cyprus also congratulated the country’s incoming head-of-state.

Christodoulides, who secured 51.91% in the second round of voting, was also congratulated by the Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez, and the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.