Foreign investment driving property boom in occupied Cyprus

The “government” in the occupied north is set to take measures “against issues arising from property sales to foreign investors,” Halkin Sesi reported on Friday.

The Turkish Cypriot daily writes that 6,958 sale transactions concerning foreign buyers occurred in the past two-and-a-half years, noting that the majority of those buying property in occupied Cyprus are of Russian and Iranian nationalities.

“However, according to information from the real estate sector, a substantial number of properties are being purchased by local companies with ‘covert foreign partners’, significantly surpassing the figures reflected in official records,” the report notes. It adds that the matter was discussed yesterday in an extraordinary session of the “parliament” in the occupied north.

Addressing the “parliament,” “Prime Minister” Unal Ustel affirmed that there is a “significant accumulation” of acquisitions in the regions of Trikomo and Long Beach. Yet, this phenomenon is not limited solely to these areas, as foreigners are acquiring properties “across a considerable portion of the island.”

In light of this, an ad hoc committee has been recommended to devise measures. Ustel stated that there is an issue of “distortions in urban planning” and that the demand for land within the occupied areas of Cyprus has surged from foreign countries.

Ustel noted that a team of experts was consulted, who conducted a relevant study in Turkey. They will examine the optimal population size, urban planning, and safeguarding the “country.”

According to Ustel, following the pandemic, there was a notable influx of foreigners into the occupied territories. However, his “government” did not stand idly by in the face of this development, as he said. A “law” has been drafted and awaits the view of the “prosecution,” he pointed out.

Ustel was responding to criticisms from the President of the Republican Turkish Party (RTP), Tufan Erhurman, who, addressing the “parliament,” expressed his concern over the rapid pace of property acquisitions in the occupied north.

