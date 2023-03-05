Foreign helper in Paphos was attacked and robbed

They tied her up, put a knife to her throat, poured liquid on her face, and robbed her. This is what a foreign domestic worker in Polis Chrysochous experienced by two hooded men, who broke into the house where she works with the intention of robbing her.

The complaint was made to the police by the 82-year-old owner of the house and employer of the woman. According to him, last Friday two unknown persons with hoods entered through an open window and threatened the housekeeper demanding money.

She replied that she had no cash with her, whereupon the two robbers took a kitchen knife and put it to her throat, and poured caustic liquid on her face, causing her to lose consciousness. According to subsequent police investigations, the two robbers took 60 euros from the woman’s bag and left the scene.

Policemen, alerted by the 82-year-old, arrived at the scene and found the housekeeper tied up, gagged, and in a state of shock. The unfortunate worker was taken to the hospital where doctors found redness on the wrists and ankles and she received the necessary treatment.

Investigations to identify the robbers continue.