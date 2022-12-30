For second year in a row, Prastio village is left without water over festive season

For the second consecutive year, the tiny village of Prastio in the mountainous area of Paphos is left without water over the festive season.

And all this because the some 30 residents cannot afford to pay the accumulated debt at the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC). The cost is for the provision of electricity for the pump with which water is transferred to the village from neighboring Trachypedoula.

The same sad story was reported during the 2021 festive season, with the accumulated cost now exceeding €10,000 from €7,000 the year before.

As a consequence of the non-payment of the debt, and despite an earlier settlement reached between the community council and EAC the semi-governmental organization stopped the electricity supply to the water transfer pump.

Nonetheless, arrangements have been made Ooer the past few days by relevant government departments and water is being transferred to the Prastio from the Asprokremnos dam.

However, officers warn that a solution to the problem should be found sooner rather than later.