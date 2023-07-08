Football fans vent their anger on road signs-a costly, dangerous vandal act (PHOTOS)

Several street signs in Cyprus are systematically vandalized with spray paint and the ‘culprits’ are football fans whose club loses a match and that’s how they vent their anger.

This is what Larnaca Public Works Department officer Eleni Xypsiti told Philenews, adding that it is almost impossible to track down the vandals.

Nonetheless, their acts cost the state a real fortune since road signs are rendered illegible and have to be replaced the soonest possible.

This year alone, the bid for the repair/replacement of signs on the Kofinou-Larnaca road amounts to approximately €320,000 including VAT.

Xypsiti also said that the cost of replacing and repairing the signs on the road from Larnaca Airport to Ayia Napa may cost twice as much.

In addition, the cost for sign repair/replacement on the road between Nisou village and Larnaca is also considered quite high.

Not only road directional signs are destroyed with football slogans being written on top of them but also speed limit ones. And many a times, this leads to speed violations and possibly road accidents.