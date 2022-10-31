Football fans movement could be banned after Apollon-APOEL violent incident

Movement of football fans could be banned after the latest bloody incident that occurred during the football match between Apollon and APOEL at Limassol’s Tsirion Stadium on Sunday.

One fan was injured and three others were arrested when supporters of the two teams got into a fight inside the playing field.

The injured person is also under arrest for the incident and police investigation is ongoing.

Police used tear gas inside the stadium to disperse rioting fans as well as AIAS armoured vehicle, according to Philenews.

At the same time, police have already sent a letter to the federation of team sports in which serious concerns were expressed and the measure of the movement of fans was underlined.

“The movement of organized fans on the highways presents great problems and risks since their behaviour is not different from the one we see inside stadiums,” the letter notes.

“This phenomenon has again begun to take on alarming proportions and we regret to note that banning fans’ movement should be seriously considered,” it added.