NewsLocalFootage from Limassol's wildfire destruction

Footage from Limassol’s wildfire destruction [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

A Man Watches A Firefighting Helicopter Flying Following A Wildfire Near The Village Of Alassa
A Man Watches A Firefighting Helicopter Flying Following A Wildfire Near The Village Of Alassa

A devastating wildfire has left a trail of destruction in the mountainous region of Limassol, as locals grapple with the aftermath of the disaster.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the blaze has consumed an area spanning between seven and a half to ten square kilometres of agricultural and forested land. The affected zone encompasses the villages of Allassa, Paramytha, Korfi, and Apesia, painting a grim picture of charred landscapes and scorched earth.

Emergency response teams have been working tirelessly to assess the extent of the damage caused by the inferno. The scenes captured from the heart of the disaster zone reveal the immense scale of devastation, with homes, properties, and livelihoods turned to ashes.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
Russia to launch first moon lander since 1976 in race with Indian spacecraft

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros