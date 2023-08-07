Footage from Limassol’s wildfire destruction [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

A devastating wildfire has left a trail of destruction in the mountainous region of Limassol, as locals grapple with the aftermath of the disaster.

Preliminary estimates indicate that the blaze has consumed an area spanning between seven and a half to ten square kilometres of agricultural and forested land. The affected zone encompasses the villages of Allassa, Paramytha, Korfi, and Apesia, painting a grim picture of charred landscapes and scorched earth.

Emergency response teams have been working tirelessly to assess the extent of the damage caused by the inferno. The scenes captured from the heart of the disaster zone reveal the immense scale of devastation, with homes, properties, and livelihoods turned to ashes.