Food was ordered but instead of being paid the delivery man was robbed

The authorities are concerned about the robbery committed at midnight on Saturday (3/5) in Limassol against a food delivery man.

Not only the man was threatened with a knife, his order, money and motorbike were stolen, and then 15 young people beat him and two of his friends with clubs and other offensive instruments.

A 22-year-old man from Georgia is in custody for the case.

The two foreigners from Pakistan, aged 34 and 38, were injured in the attack and are being treated at Limassol Hospital. The 34 year old man has skull fractures and a fracture of the right arm, while the 38 year old man has a fracture of the patella, bruises and fracture wounds.

Racist motives appear to be behind the robbery as the 15 young offenders insulted the 3 foreigners and called on them to leave Cyprus.

In a statement, the head of the Limassol CID, Lefteris Kyriakou, said that this is a serious case. He also clarified that the perpetrators are known and witnesses are being sought in connection with the robbery and assault incident.

At the same time, the investigators of the Limassol CID have received several closed-circuit television cameras in both areas.

A 22 year old man from Georgia was arrested, was brought before the Court yesterday and was detained for a period of 8 days.