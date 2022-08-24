Food recalled after Hepatitis A virus detected

The Ministry of Health informs consumers that the Ministry’s Health Services have received an alert notification through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) system according to which Hepatitis A virus has been detected in the following food under the brand name “ardo” following tests in Hungary.

Date of notification: 19-08-2022

Notifying country: Hungary

Product: Fruitberry mix

Product category: Fruits and vegetables

The Health Services have already notified the company distributing the said products in the Cypriot market with instructions to immediately withdrawn the specific consignments. If consumers have any consignments they must refrain from consuming them and return them to the place from where they bought them.