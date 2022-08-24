NewsLocalFood recalled after Hepatitis A virus detected

Food recalled after Hepatitis A virus detected

Fruit
Fruit

The Ministry of Health informs consumers that the Ministry’s Health Services have received an alert notification through the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) system according to which Hepatitis A virus has been detected in the following food under the brand name “ardo” following tests in Hungary.

Date of notification: 19-08-2022

Notifying country: Hungary

Product: Fruitberry mix

Product category: Fruits and vegetables

The Health Services have already notified the company distributing the said products in the Cypriot market with instructions to immediately withdrawn the specific consignments. If consumers have any consignments they must refrain from consuming them and return them to the place from where they bought them.

By gavriella
Previous articleTastes of Cyprus. Sama Tavern in the village of Spilia
Next article17-year-old from Somalia missing from place of residence (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros