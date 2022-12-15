Food delivery service Wolt drivers on strike for a third day in a row

Some 150 food delivery service Wolt drivers continued their strike for a third day in a row on Thursday outside the company’s headquarters in Nicosia, Philenews reports.

They are protesting against their wages continuing to be slashed amid increasing fuel costs – which they have to cover themselves – and a higher cost of living.

In a letter sent to Wolt, the strikers demand the restoration of the compensation they receive for a single delivery to €2.60, as was previously the case, to €4.00 on Fridays and to €3.50 on Saturdays. Wolt has cut their pay to €2.26 per journey.

Working terms were already unfair, the strikers say, with their incomes amounting to €400-€500 per month. Apart from the €2.60 per journey, the drivers received a compensation of €0.25 – €0.50 for deliveries further than a kilometre’s distance, while for deliveries within one kilometre, they receive no compensation at all.

They request a single compensation of €0.50 per kilometre for all journeys, and a compensation of €1.10 for deliveries made while raining.

A striker who spoke to us on condition of anonymity explained that they are employed as freelancers by a company which provides services to Wolt. For each ride, the company takes 30% of the €2.26 they receive from Wolt. Furthermore, as freelancers, they have to cover the whole cost (11%) of their social insurance contribution on their own.

The strikers also noted that they have to buy the equipment they use (jacket, delivery box, helmet) from Wolt. They say that they sent a written request to the company, asking it to cover the cost of the equipment, but received no response.

“It is the third day we are striking. We already have suffered many losses. We don’t have other jobs but we don’t have any other choice,” the striker said.

Ministry of Labour officers went to the where the strikers are to record the terms of the contracts under which each delivery driver is employed.

The purpose is to ascertain whether the intention of Wolt, with whom the drivers have a freelance agreement, to reduce their wages is in conflict with the terms of their contracts.

A message on the Wolt website and app now says: “Sorry, delivery in your area is temporarily closed. There aren’t enough partners in your area right now – so we can’t take any new delivery orders for a while. You can place an order for pickup or try again later. Sorry for the hassle!”