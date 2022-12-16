NewsLocalFood delivery service Wolt drivers on strike for a fourth day in...

Food delivery service Wolt drivers on strike for a fourth day in a row

Wolt
Wolt

Some 100 food delivery service Wolt drivers on Friday continued striking for a fourth day in a row after their employer reduced further their pitiful salary – to €2,26 from €3,26 per ride.

The strike has caused some problems for Wolt but nonetheless it is still in operation, Philenews reports.

However, the strike has prompted the Ministry of Labour to look into the employment status of the drivers who are all foreigners – either students from third countries or applicants for political asylum.

Moreover, all strikers are employees not of Wolt but of the electronic platform’s associates and member companies.

At the same time, working terms were already unfair, the strikers told in-cyprus.com with their incomes amounting to €400-€500 per month.

Apart from the €2.60 per journey, the drivers received a compensation of €0.25 – €0.50 for deliveries further than a kilometre’s distance, while for deliveries within one kilometre, they receive no compensation at all.

They request a single compensation of €0.50 per kilometre for all journeys, and a compensation of €1.10 for deliveries made while raining.

The strikers also noted that they have to buy the equipment they use (jacket, delivery box, helmet) from Wolt.

They say that they sent a written request to the company, asking it to cover the cost of the equipment, but received no response.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Twitter’s Musk: “Same doxxing rules apply to ‘journalists’ as to everyone else”
Next article
Cyprus banks try to play down European Central Bank’s fresh bad news

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros