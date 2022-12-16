Food delivery service Wolt drivers on strike for a fourth day in a row

Some 100 food delivery service Wolt drivers on Friday continued striking for a fourth day in a row after their employer reduced further their pitiful salary – to €2,26 from €3,26 per ride.

The strike has caused some problems for Wolt but nonetheless it is still in operation, Philenews reports.

However, the strike has prompted the Ministry of Labour to look into the employment status of the drivers who are all foreigners – either students from third countries or applicants for political asylum.

Moreover, all strikers are employees not of Wolt but of the electronic platform’s associates and member companies.

At the same time, working terms were already unfair, the strikers told in-cyprus.com with their incomes amounting to €400-€500 per month.

Apart from the €2.60 per journey, the drivers received a compensation of €0.25 – €0.50 for deliveries further than a kilometre’s distance, while for deliveries within one kilometre, they receive no compensation at all.

They request a single compensation of €0.50 per kilometre for all journeys, and a compensation of €1.10 for deliveries made while raining.

The strikers also noted that they have to buy the equipment they use (jacket, delivery box, helmet) from Wolt.

They say that they sent a written request to the company, asking it to cover the cost of the equipment, but received no response.