FM Kasoulides, independent candidate Demetriades endorse Mavroyiannis

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides and independent candidate Achilleas Demetriades voiced their support for Andreas Mavroyiannis for the second round of the presidential elections.

Kasoulides, a veteran politician and Disy member, told ANT1 TV on Thursday he will vote for Mavroyiannis, citing the management of the Cyprus problem as the main reason behind his decision.

“At least we know his positions on the Cyprus problem,” Kasoulides said of Mavroyiannis and added that the career diplomat will gain the trust of the international community.

Mavroyiannis who secured 29.59% of the vote in the first round, will face Nikos Christodoulides, a former Foreign Minister and Spokesperson in Anastasiades’ government, in a runoff round this Sunday, February 12.

The favourite to win the elections, according to opinion polls, Christodoulides gathered 32.04% of the vote and is supported by the centrist parties Diko, Edek and Depa as well as a number of independent personalities.

Mavroyiannis, an independent, is backed by left-wing Akel.

Christodoulides split the Disy vote and caused a schism in the conservative party after announcing he will run as an independent against party leader Averof Neophytou.

On Tuesday, after Neophytou was eliminated from the contest, the majority of Disy’s political bureau members voted to back a free vote and a party place in the opposition in the second round.

Demetriades backs Mavroyiannis, says he is here to stay in politics

Earlier on Thursday, independent liberal candidate Achilleas Demetriades also voiced his support for Mavroyiannis.

Demetriades, a lawyer who secured 8,137 votes (2.05%) in the first round, met with both presidential hopefuls, Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis this week.

Speaking during a press conference, Demetriades said that his stance on the Cyprus problem is closer to that of Mavroyiannis.

He also said that he believes the Akel-backed candidate will do a better job at addressing corruption and mismanagement in public administration.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that the criteria behind my decision are solely political. They are linked only to political positions and not to trade-offs. As I have said multiple times, this kind of politics does not interest me.”

Demetriades also reiterated that he came to stay in the political life of Cyprus.

“I would also like to stress that whoever the next President of the Republic is, I will continue to make suggestions, to monitor the way in which power is exercised and to criticise wrong decisions or choices, wrongdoings that cannot be corrected,” Demetriades said adding that his decision does not bind the people who voted for him in the first round, who he urged, to vote according to their conscience.

In the past days, centrist New Wave party as well as former presidential runners Marios Eliades and Christodoulos Protopapas also endorsed Mavroyiannis for the second round.

Read more: